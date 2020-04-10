In Players Tribune piece, Diggs notes respect for Cousins

Former Minnesota Viking wide receiver Stefon Diggs made his first public comments about being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

In an article written for The Players Tribune, Diggs talked about his excitement about the direction of Buffalo’s franchise and its young quarterback Josh Allen. He also touched on leaving former teammates behind, including Kirk Cousins.

“Kirk was one of the first guys to text me,” Diggs wrote. “He was super appreciative of the time we spent together over the last couple of years, and he was just as encouraging, wishing me the best of luck in Buffalo. And it’s like … what do I even say about Kirk? This is a man who has invited me into his home. Introduced me to his family. Put in the extra hours with us. He’s a guy who, through all the ups and downs over the last couple of years, I’ve developed a tremendous amount of appreciation and respect for. I’m definitely going to miss playing with and learning from him.”

For Diggs’s entire tenure, he played alongside fellow receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph. He mentioned that they were among the first to send him messages after the trade.

“Adam texted me almost immediately, too. He was like, “I can’t wait to jersey-swap with you.” And Adam? Man, that’s my guy right there. We’ve been through a lot together. He’s a guy I hold dear to my heart, and I’m damn sure gonna miss him. Kyle hit me up, too, and it was the same thing. All love, all appreciation, and all the best wishes moving forward.”

Diggs said he believes that the Bills are just getting started after making the postseason last year. He wrote about looking forward to the food in Buffalo and playing in front of the passionate fan base. But the two-time 1,000-yard receiver also said he would miss Vikings fans.

“It’s the Skol chant. It’s playing catch with young fans in the stands before every game. It’s really connecting with people — being out in the community and visiting local hospitals, talking to kids, participating in football camps. My birthday is November 29, so in the Diggs household, Thanksgiving and my birthday were always celebrated together. And for the past few years, I’ve celebrated my birthday by having a Thanksgiving turkey drive, providing turkeys to families in need in and around Minneapolis. And out of all the memories I have from five years in Minnesota, I hold those turkey drives closer to my heart than anything. That was my favorite event, at my favorite time of year.”

Read the entire article here