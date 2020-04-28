Is there a rift happening in Green Bay? Action Movie Rewind: Air Force One!

The boys are diving into the Green Bay drama and an old action movie on today’s show as we get head first into the Rodgers/LaFleur rift and Air Force One.

We open the show discussing the Green Bay drama and what picks will help vault the Vikings over the Packers this year (1:00). We close out Hour One replaying our interview from this morning’s Rewind when we chatted with Mike Modano about the Stars moving to Dallas (26:00). We open up Hour Two reviewing Air Force One in our Action Movie Rewind (55:00) before we close out today’s show with CRAM Session (1:25:00).

