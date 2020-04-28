Is there a rift happening in Green Bay? Action Movie Rewind: Air Force One!

Podcast

By Jonathan Harrison April 28, 2020 6:18 pm

The boys are diving into the Green Bay drama and an old action movie on today’s show as we get head first into the Rodgers/LaFleur rift and Air Force One.

We open the show discussing the Green Bay drama and what picks will help vault the Vikings over the Packers this year (1:00). We close out Hour One replaying our interview from this morning’s Rewind when we chatted with Mike Modano about the Stars moving to Dallas (26:00). We open up Hour Two reviewing Air Force One in our Action Movie Rewind (55:00) before we close out today’s show with CRAM Session (1:25:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when we make good on the Action Movie Rewind we missed last week as we look back at the Harrison Ford action movie Air Force One.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment when the boys got put through their weekly CRAM Session where Judge Jonathan asked three questions and decided who answered them the best.

