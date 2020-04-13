Jacqueline Towns, mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, passes away from COVID-19

Jacqueline Towns, mother to Wolves start Karl-Anthony Towns, has passed away after complications as a result of COVID-19, the team announced.

Towns posted a video three weeks ago to tell the world about the peril the virus can pose, as his mother was in a medically induced coma, he said.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns,” a family spokesperson wrote in a statement Monday.

“Jackie was many things to many people – a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” they wrote.