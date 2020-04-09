Josh Donaldson and Mitch Garver share thoughts on the idea of starting in Arizona

Several international media outlets have reported in recent days about a possibility currently floating around planning conference calls that would have Major League Baseball start its season in May or June, and play exclusively in the confines of Arizona baseball facilities.

This idea has its roadblocks and issues yet to be resolved. The reports point out some of those, and it seems that there’s a general acknowledgement that it’s hard to squint and see this idea playing out as smoothly as some will hope.

Still, it is enticing to think about the possibility of baseball returning in this calendar year in the United State. And some players and people around the game have been quoted with varying levels of intrigue about the idea. Here’s what two Twins players had to say about the idea.

“First and foremost, when you start talking about a possible season being played, we all get excited because we’re ballplayers, we want to play,” Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson said on a conference call Thursday. “The most important thing about this is — what I’ve learned in this short amount of time throughout this — is that the virus itself and people getting sick is going to dictate whether or not we are playing.

“I don’t think it’s going to be something that’s feasible where people are still getting sick, or people are still dying at the [rate] that they have — and we’re going to be out there playing baseball,” he said. “I just don’t see it as far as that, even if we do it in an Arizona quarantine state. I think that the virus is going to dictate to us whether or not we’re going to play and that’s a tough pill to swallow. Because ultimately a lot of us have put in a lot of time, effort, energy into what we do, and so it’s not something that we want to hear that we aren’t going to be able to play. But obviously … there are way more important thing than that on the grand scheme of people, but playing baseball is something that’s very important to us, and that’s something that we care about and we want to be able to do. And both sides, the owners and the players, are trying to look at different avenues and congregating a lot of different ideas in order to get the season played, because, look, we want to play. Owners want us to play. And we’re excited about having the opportunity to play. But at the same time we have to keep the grand scheme of things in view as well.”

Major League Baseball reportedly has discussed the idea with public health-focused groups at the federal level, and if these plans were to get those stamps of approval, it could go a long way. But the league made clear this week that they are not at the final stages, and put out a press release explicitly saying that it hadn’t sought or received approval on the Arizona Plan.

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” MLB wrote in a statement Tuesday.

“While have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. … The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready to at his time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”

Twins catcher Mitch Garver, who enjoyed a breakout season last year, has some questions.

“When that initially came out, I think on paper it looked like a really good deal. Aside from the sickness pandemic, I think that it’s feasible. Getting 30 teams into Arizona would work if we needed to,” Garver said. “But the question is how well will that work together? Obviously there’s a lot of obstacles that are being present with not only the coronavirus but [also] the financial aspect of it. Where do we live? Who’s allowed to come with us? Are we only allowed to go to the field and back to the hotel? What kind of hotel? What accommodations are we working with? Is there going to be meal money? There’s so many different aspects that go into this aside from just baseball games.

“And then you get into player health and we’re talking about playing in 120-degree weather on spring training fields and potentially living out of a visiting locker room. So there’s a ton of questions that are being asked,” Garver said. “I don’t know what we’re going to be doing about that. I trust our union. I trust that they’ll make the right decisions and that we’ll continue to follow the government [recommendations] … to get this season started.”