Ramie and Matthew Coller open the show with the breaking news of Kevin Garnett calling out Glen Taylor; (28:02) NFL rule changes; (43:00) Quiz Coller on past Vikings games; (53:00) Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the MLB could be resuming their season in May; (01:18:03) The debut of a new segment called Name That Viking where Declan reads scouting reports of current Vikings players with Ramie and Coller trying to guess who it is; (01:30:10) And the guys wrap the show with Jersey takes.