Loon Talk: What happened to the Development Academy, how do US leagues come back, and starting bad rumors. Guest: Jeff Rueter (ep. 6)

Jonathan Harrison is back for the sixth edition of Loon Talk as we bring back Jeff Rueter from The Athletic to help us understand what happened with the US Soccer Development Academy and the MLS youth competition. We also discuss how MLS and the USL are planning on coming back and how each league is handling the suspension of play. We end the show on a much lighter note as we chat about last season’s 7-1 win of FC Cincinnati before we start a wild rumor.

