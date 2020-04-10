Making the case that the Vikings should draft to help their strengths.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Myron Medcalf, Judd Zulgad, Kristian Fulton, and Daniel House to make the case that the Vikings should draft to help their strengths, the draft process, and Gophers prospects.

Coller and Myron open the show making the case that the Vikings should add to what are already considered strength positions in the draft (1:00) before they discuss terrible copyrights and the demise of the XFL (30:00). Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour as we kick it off joined by LSU CB Kristian Fulton to discuss going through the draft process and winning the National Championship (52:00). We close out today’s show joined by Daniel House as he talks about Gophers prospects entering the draft and how they might fit in with the Vikings (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the fourth segment when Daniel House joined Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad to talk about the Gophers prospects heading into the draft.