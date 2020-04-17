Most Rewatchable Wolves Moments: Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points

What do you watch when the typically endless options of live sporting events suddenly stops? We know there’s a limit to how many times you can re-watch “The Office” front to back or binge through “Ozark.”

Sports fans everywhere are now looking for something to scratch the itch. There have been attempts at H-O-R-S-E competitions and virtual NASCAR races, but many sports fans have been clinging to what they know best. This means watching classic games from their favorite teams, both nationally and locally, including many classic Minnesota sporting events.

If you’re a Minnesota Timberwolves fan, we put together a list of the most rewatchable moments in their 30-year history.

This is the start of an 11-part series at SKOR North. We’ve decided to roll out the games/events in chronological order, beginning with the most recent.

October 31, 2018 – Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points

What a weird night it was.

The Timberwolves entered this Halloween night matchup with the Utah Jazz at 3-4 on the season, with wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and most impressively, a LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers team.

However, the start of the 2018-19 season was muddied by the ongoing drama involving Jimmy Butler and his trade demand. Of course, the infamous practice, consisting of expletive-ridden tirades and a “third-stringers and Jimmy Butler” scrimmage happened three weeks prior to the matchup against Utah, and his trade demand happening three weeks prior to the practice.

Jimmy Butler’s antics caused Tom Thibodeau to “rest” him during this matchup with Utah, adding to some other “precautionary rest” games that season prior to him being shipped off to Philadelphia along with Justin Patton and a second-round pick in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless.

Also getting ruled out of this game with a left knee injury was Jeff Teague, meaning all of the guard minutes were going to be eaten up by Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose, but just minutes before tip-off, news broke from the Timberwolves bench that Jones was dealing with a foot injury and was out for the game. Derrick Rose was going to play all the minutes he could handle and receive a ton of usage controlling the ball all game, but no one expected what was to follow.

Prior to that night, Derrick Rose’s career-high in scoring came on February 11, 2011, when he dropped 42 points in a 109-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 40 once more that season before going on a seven-and-a-half-year drought between 40-point performances.

Wearing the vintage black jerseys with the green tree trim and the vampire-like Timberwolves font proved to be special for Derrick Rose on Halloween. Looking like the vintage D-Rose of his Chicago Bulls MVP days, he dismantled one of the best defenses in the league to the tune of 50 points, a new career-high. He weaved his way through the lane, hit mid-range jumpers, and displayed the newest trick to his arsenal, the three-pointer.

Rose shot 19-31 from the field, including 4-7 from downtown. He added six assists, four rebounds, and a game-ending block on a potential game-tying three-pointer as time expired as the Wolves beat the Utah Jazz, 128-125.

A clearly emotional Derrick Rose was hounded by teammates after the final buzzer. After four knee surgeries in his career, from torn meniscus to torn ACL, Rose proved he still had some basketball left in the tank.

FULL GAME HERE: