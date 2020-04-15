OBJ to the Vikings speculation from Marc Malusis of WFAN

Ramie and Judd open the show with OBJ to Vikings news.

(05:00) Chad Graff who covers the Vikings for The Athletic joins for his take on the rumor, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and other Vikings related news.

(25:35) A Sports Dad story that’s relevant to the OBJ-Vikings rumor.

(41:00) Joe Nelson from BringMeTheNews joins for COVID-19 updates in Minnesota.

(53:41) Derek Wetmore joins and he and Ramie discuss their thoughts of sports being played in empty stadiums.