Podcast

Previous Story Why OBJ to the Vikings makes sense [Vikings Ventline]

OBJ to the Vikings speculation from Marc Malusis of WFAN

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 15, 2020 2:25 pm
  • Ramie and Judd open the show with OBJ to Vikings news.
  • (05:00) Chad Graff who covers the Vikings for The Athletic joins for his take on the rumor, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and other Vikings related news.
  • (25:35) A Sports Dad story that’s relevant to the OBJ-Vikings rumor.
  • (41:00) Joe Nelson from BringMeTheNews joins for COVID-19 updates in Minnesota.
  • (53:41) Derek Wetmore joins and he and Ramie discuss their thoughts of sports being played in empty stadiums.
  • (01:16:50) Marc Malusis from WFAN, who broke the OBJ to Vikings news, joins the show for more information on the trade.

Topics:
MInnesota Vikings NFL trade rumors NFL trades odell beckham jr SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Why OBJ to the Vikings makes sense [Vikings Ventline]