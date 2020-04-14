PFF’s Mike Renner on the best draft fits for the Vikings. Ryan Clark on how good Antoine Winfield Jr can be.

Matthew Coller is joined on today’s show by Judd Zulgad, Mike Renner, Ryan Clark, and Sam Ekstrom to discuss Brett Favre, Vikings draft fits, The Office and starring in Batman, and Kirk Cousins’ Zoom call. Coller and Judd open the show today discussing Brett Favre’s infectious fun attitude that was evidence while he was on the field (1:00). Mike Renner, from PFF, joins the show to discuss the best draft fits for the Vikings (28:00). We open up Hour Two joined by ESPN’s Ryan Clark to discuss binging The Office, working on TV, and defensive back prospects in the draft (53:00). We close out today’s show joined by Zone Coverage’s Sam Ekstrom to discuss the Kirk Cousins Zoom conference call from today (1:20:00).