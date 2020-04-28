Power struggle in Green Bay! Where do the Vikings draft picks fit in the depth chart?

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Rob Demovsky today to discuss the brewing drama in Green Bay as well as where the Vikings draft picks fit in the depth chart.

Coller and Courtney open the show discussing all the brewing drama between Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers (1:00) before figuring out where the Vikings draft picks, all 15 of them, will fit in the Vikings depth chart (29:00). ESPN’s Rob Demovsky joins to kick off Hour Two for a Wisconsin perspective on the reported rift growing between LaFleur and Rodgers (52:00). Coller closes out today’s show making Courtney pick a fake Vikings schedule now that we know all the moves the Vikings made in the draft (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin were joined by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky to discuss the reports from The Athletic that Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is fed up with Aaron Rodgers’ act.