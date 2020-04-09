Q and A: Ex-Bears center Olin Kreutz breaks down how Garrett Bradbury can take the next step

As the Minnesota Vikings head into the NFL draft, they will likely be looking for more talent on the offensive line to solidify a position that has been on rocky ground during the entire Mike Zimmer era. But no matter who they pick, the performance of the line in 2020 will rest in major part on the growth of 2019 first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury. This week we got together with former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, a six-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro and recently one of players who made the first cut of the Hall of Fame nomination process. Kreutz broke down the long road to becoming a great center, the next step for Bradbury and how to become a leader in the process….

Matthew Coller: Olin it’s great to talk with you. Let’s start with the difficulty of transitioning quickly from college to the NFL. What makes that so tough for linemen and specifically centers? You rarely see a lineman enter the league and make a major impact in their first year. And what’s the steps that need to be taken for someone like Garrett Bradbury to reach his full potential?

Olin Kreutz: When I got drafted I came out of the University of Washington, I got [to Chicago] and pretty much had to dump my whole game. I didn’t play the first year. Casey Wiegmann was in front of me and he went onto have a 16-17 year career. Thank god he was in front of me and I got to learn for a whole year because I remember we had a nose guard by the name of Mike Wells and I went to execute a reach block — which is zone, try to get my head across, easy step to my right — and he firmly planted me on my back. Tony Wise, who was our O-line coach at the time, ran up to me and he screamed at me and he said, ‘that’s the block you were drafted for.’ I thought, ‘man, I don’t know if I can ever make that block.’

There is growing pains at center. The game is a lot faster. A guy like Eddie Goldman with his hands, maybe you face a guy like him once in your whole career in college. Just learning how to actually block those guys, create leverage on those guys, what kind of angles you have to use to get these guys blocked. What I did was turned on a lot of film. I watched Tom Nalen for the Denver Broncos, who would be interesting for Bradbury because that’s the scheme that they’re trying to run with Kubiak. I figured I’d watch Tom because I thought: If a guy went from practice squad to All-Pro he probably figured something out along the way. His angles, his footwork, his hand placement, the way he got his head across in that zone scheme was like artwork to watch for me. I loved watching stuff like that.

I watched Bradbury a ton because he was a first-round center and Rick Spielman drafted me, I had some interest in watching that young kid play football. He has a lot to learn about body positioning and angles and getting his hands inside and punching guys when you’re a smaller center. A lot of those things he has to learn and work on but there is a ton of film of guys doing what he’s trying to get accomplished and you can see why he got drafted early when he gets his head across on zone plays and those one-on-one blocks and cuts the defense off and gashes guys when Dalvin Cook was running all over people. He has a lot to learn but he definitely can develop what he needs if he takes his time and studies film and studies the guys who came before him.

MC: Bradbury seemed to be effective in the run and screen game once he got comfortable in the NFL but his pass protection against those monster defensive tackles looked like it needed work. What would be your process in improving pass protection when you’re at such a significant size disadvantage almost every week?

Kreutz: The number one thing you think about is: Someone your size has done it before. Jeff Christy back in the day was blocking guys for Mike Tice, Matt Birk was a little bigger center but Bradbury would do good to reach out to him and learn about how he would set, what his angles were, body positioning. When I watched Bradbury play, he would square guys up too much and when you’re a smaller center that’s not what you want to do. Your hands cannot be outside, you have to win with your hands, you have to win with your pad level so a lot of guys come out of college and they’ll wrap outside of a guy’s shoulder pads. Randall McDaniel used to do it, grab the outside of shoulder pads but he could do that because he was just so damn strong and he would sit you down and hop a few times and throw his hips into you and the D-lineman would just stop moving. That’s a guy who went to the Hall of Fame and I tell people: There are guys like Randall McDaniel but you’re probably not him. You have to work on your technique.

Bradbury is going to have to work on how to punch guys, get his hands inside, get on guys quick, he’s going to have to change his sets up. Sometimes he’s going to have to jump guys, get on them fast and recognize games, get depth, look for [stunts and twists]. He’s going to have to change a lot of what he’s doing on pass pro but I think he can…the worst thing is if you just get manhandled and get bull rushed all the time. If you can’t stop the bull rush, they’ll just keep doing it and then you’re trying to stop the bull rush but you’re dropping your head and you get slammed and guys are running free at the quarterback and nobody can play in the NFL if people are running free up the middle.

MC: Everyone says the offseason between being a rookie and your second season is huge because players learn how to work out like a pro. What would you suggest for someone like Bradbury who are looking to take the next step?

Kreutz: It’s huge to realize what my weaknesses are but also say: What are my strengths? How can I use them? To me, guys work too long on their weakness, which they will never get where they want it to be, so you have to get your strengths way up. The first thing I would suggest for Bradbury is to get in the weight room and get strong for you. A lot of guys will say, ‘I heard Larry Allen benches 600 pounds,’ well you’ll never do that but if your bench goes up 10 or 15 pounds and your squat goes up 10 or 15 pounds and your dead lift and power clean [increase] then you are stronger for you. Don’t buy into the fact that you have to gain weight.

Bradbury does have to change his pass pro. That’s not going to work. You can’t square guys up. You can’t wrap your hands around shoulder pads, you have to land a good punch and move your feet and sit guys down and you have to play games with your hands, pulling them down and pushing them back up. You can’t have guys just running down your nose every time and trying to stop them. So my suggestion to him: Study your own film, be brutally honest with yourself and do the work. Find a guy on film who’s about your size and watch him.

MC: One of the unique things about the position is that the great ones have to be top-notch leaders. How does a young center establish himself as a leader when there are so many other alpha dogs and veterans on the Vikings offense?

Kreutz: Leadership, just like in any business, it takes awhile to earn respect. So you come in your first year and you’re just trying to learn the ropes. Very few guys are immediately leaders. For me, I was drafted when I was 20 as a true junior from Washington, so it was a little overwhelming when I got here and there were guys who were 34 or 35 years old and they had kids. I didn’t think leading them was part of what I was meant to do. I just tried to get really good at my job. When you get really good at being a center, you’re kind of the traffic cop up there. You’re directing things. The center and the quarterback are always playing off each other trying to recognize fronts, everybody is waiting for your call to set the blocking scheme, to set the Mike point and get everyone moving in the right direction, especially for the zone scheme where it can change with the safeties rocking and rolling.

You become a leader when your teammates start to realize that you’re all-in for the team and you’re just there so you guys win games and you are making everybody better with your call. I mean that if you yell out to the left guard that a blitz is coming and you make him look good because he knows it’s coming and he gets a touchdown block, a lot of that is because you recognized the blitz, that lends itself to leadership. People start to follow you after that.

They realize you’re putting in the work, you’re studying the film, you’re recognizing fronts and getting them on the right page. You never really wake up in the morning and say: ‘Today I’m going to lead.’ You do your job. When you get to a point where you’re doing your job at a high level and you’ve earned respect from people and you have a few stripes on your belt then you can start demanding things out of guys. You can say, ‘look you gotta make that F’in block.’ If I put you on the right guy and you know the blitz is coming, then you gotta do the right thing because I’m putting in the work and that means you’re not putting in the work. As far as leadership goes, I think [Bradbury] will get there the farther his game comes along and the better he gets at being a center.

MC: So basically being a leader comes along with knowing your stuff. Among all the things that get guys caught up when coming from college to the NFL, the X’s and O’s are at the top of the list. How do you go about mastering that element and what role does it play in the development of a player like Bradbury?

Kreutz: It takes awhile and it’s tedious because it’s the work that you really don’t want to do. When I was coming up I remember being in my apartment and back then it was Beta on a tape and I was up until three or four in the morning trying to find any advantage you can get. As the center, that’s your job. The detail. Being in the huddle knowing the defensive coordinator on the other sideline, studying his background and then it’s third-and-7 and you’ve watched some tape from five years ago and the D-coordinator was in the same situation and you know what blitz is coming and you warn everybody in the huddle like, ‘I think this might be coming here.’ And then you end up being right and guys are like, ‘how the hell did he know that?’ Well, you’re putting in the work.

Are you willing to do it? Are you willing to study the game that in-depth? Are you willing to watch hours of film? Learn from older guys, go to quarterback meetings, try to see what they’re seeing, try to learn the game from the wide receiver position, from the running back position, what are they doing. How much are you into this? And here’s the thing a lot of people don’t want to talk about but it’s a fact: You can do all that studying and then there’s just guys who can see it within a 10 second window because anybody can study the book and put it on a grease board for you but when the bullets are flying and the defense is changing in a 10 or 15 second window, there’s guys who live in the Matrix. They see things that nobody else can see and nobody else can feel. Some of that is the amount of work you put in and some of it is being born with it.

MC: Thanks Olin, stay safe and we’ll talk again when the Vikings play the Bears.