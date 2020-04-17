Ramie quizzes Mackey & Judd on the 2005 Vikings season. Action Movie Rewind: Point Break!

Uncategorized

The boys are back for the final show of the week as we have our Random Season Recall and Action Movie Rewind for the show today. We open the show discussing all the wonderlic scores dropping before 5 Eyewitness News’ Kevin Doran joins to fill us in on the latest on the Coronavirus Pandemic (1:00). We finish off the first hour introducing a new segment as Ramie quizes Mackey & judd about the 2005 Vikings season in our Random Season Recall (30:00). Hour Two kicks off with the Action Movie Rewind as we review Point Break (55:00). We close out the show wrapping up the week with Reusse (1:24:00).

