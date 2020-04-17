Podcast

Previous Story Who are the surefire draft prospects?

Ramie quizzes Mackey & Judd on the 2005 Vikings season. Action Movie Rewind: Point Break!

By Jonathan Harrison April 17, 2020 6:26 pm

The boys are back for the final show of the week as we have our Random Season Recall and Action Movie Rewind for the show today.

We open the show discussing all the wonderlic scores dropping before 5 Eyewitness News’ Kevin Doran joins to fill us in on the latest on the Coronavirus Pandemic (1:00). We finish off the first hour introducing a new segment as Ramie quizzes Mackey & judd about the 2005 Vikings season in our Random Season Recall (30:00). Hour Two kicks off with the Action Movie Rewind as we review Point Break (55:00). We close out the show wrapping up the week with Reusse (1:24:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys introduced a new segment where Ramie quizzed Mackey & Judd on a random season in Minnesota sports as we delve into the 2005 Vikings season.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when we dive into this week’s Action Movie Rewind this time reviewing Point Break.

Related Gallery

Most Rewatchable Wolves Moments: Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points

What do you watch when the typically endless options of live sporting events suddenly stops? We know there’s a limit to how many times you can re-watch “The Office” front to back or binge through…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd Vikings



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Who are the surefire draft prospects?