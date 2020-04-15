Reckless Vikings/OBJ Trade Speculation! Write That Down.

The boys are back with all of the Reckless Speculation you could handle off the WFAN rumor that the Vikings are talking with the Browns about an Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

We open with the boys’ thoughts on the rumors and speculation surrounding the Vikings and OBJ (1:00) before Ramie gives us his conspiracy theory about where the OBJ story is coming from (25:00). We open Hour Two with our weekly Accountability Session and Write That Down segment (52:00). We close out with another Mock before Reusse joins to help us wrap up the show (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys dove head first into the deep end of the Reckless Vikings/OBJ Trade Speculation.