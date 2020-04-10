Podcast

Reckless Vikings Speculation and Action Movie Rewind

By Jonathan Harrison April 10, 2020 6:09 pm

The boys are back for the final show of the week to discuss Reckless Vikings Speculation, Wolves/Bulls, and our Action Movie Rewind.

We open the show discussing some Reckless Vikings Speculation before Randy from Cottage Grove called in and found out about the Coronavirus (1:00). The boys then discussed which Minnesota franchise had the biggest missed opportunity (29:00). Hour Two of the program kicks off today with our Action Movie Rewind as we review Con Air (55:00). We close out with an update from Kevin Doran of 5 Eyewitness News and wrapping up the week with Reusse (1:25:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys had some reckless speculation before Randy from Cottage Grove called in.

The boys celebrate Action Movie Rewind Friday with their review of the 1997 Nicholas Cage action movie Con Air.

