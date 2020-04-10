Reckless Vikings Speculation and Action Movie Rewind

The boys are back for the final show of the week to discuss Reckless Vikings Speculation, Wolves/Bulls, and our Action Movie Rewind.

We open the show discussing some Reckless Vikings Speculation before Randy from Cottage Grove called in and found out about the Coronavirus (1:00). The boys then discussed which Minnesota franchise had the biggest missed opportunity (29:00). Hour Two of the program kicks off today with our Action Movie Rewind as we review Con Air (55:00). We close out with an update from Kevin Doran of 5 Eyewitness News and wrapping up the week with Reusse (1:25:00).

