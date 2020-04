Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad recap the last Twins playoff win in the 2004 Game 1 ALDS at Yankee Stadium; (11:00) Since then, the Twins are 0-16 in postseason play; (28:39) Michael Cuddyer joins to give his memories of the victory; (44:00) What was missing from the 2004 team that would’ve pushed them over the top; (50:00) What series against the Yankees did the Twins have the best shot at a series win?