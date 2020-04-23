Report: Vikings “key cog” in discussions regarding late-first-round moves

The Vikings are scheduled to have the 22nd and 25th selections Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft but could one of those picks be on the move?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday afternoon that the Vikings are the “key cog” in discussions regarding league general managers about late-first-round moves. Fowler added that “this is mostly groundwork.” Given the fact Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is known for making deals during the draft, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team move one of its first-round picks in order to obtain more selections. The Vikings already have 12 picks in this draft.

Hours before draft, there's been much talk among GMs about potential late-first-round moves, with Minnesota as a key cog in the discussions. This is mostly groundwork, since draft boards need to shake out. One GM said he expects Jordan Love to create movement if he's there in 20s — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 23, 2020

