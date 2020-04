Michael Jordan was a great basketball player and the subject of a new and popular docu-series. Don’t forget about Jordan the baseball player. Patrick Reusse has an opinion on how that went. Reusse and Derek Wetmore talk about their search for alternatives without Major League Baseball, and they look to the other pro baseball leagues to find a way forward for MLB. Plus, a look back on the 1970 Twins, the greatest forgotten Twins team, Pat says.