Reusse on Baseball: MLB’s empty stadium idea in Arizona, plus inside jokes

By Brendon Berger April 6, 2020 7:13 pm

Patrick Reusse and Derek Wetmore wonder what it would be like to restart baseball in Arizona stadiums with no fans.  Could MLB restart its games by playing only in Arizona? How would the logistics of that work? Is that how MLB will get in as many games as possible in 2020?

 

Pat’s Imaginary opening home stand with Twins teams of yesteryear “playing” their “games” at Target Field this week. As he notes, the imagination wanders while in quarantine. Reusse shares his theory that satire doesn’t play as well any more. From Lou Holtz jokes, all the way to Richard Pitino, Dennis Green and now, imaginary games at Target Field.

 

Plus, this week on “Reusse Picks a Random Twins Team From The Past and Talks About It” features the 1977 Twins.

 

 

