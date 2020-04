One MLB plan being discussed: division realignment based on spring training geography. The Twins would take part in the “Grapefruit League South,” according to the report, with the Red Sox, Rays, Braves and Orioles. What would it do for Minnesota? What would it do for TV audiences? Is it a workable plan? Patrick Reusse and Derek Wetmore wonder. Plus, Reusse helps us remember the great Twins team of 1965. The best Twins team that didn’t win a World Series.