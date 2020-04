The Twins came to Minnesota in 1961 and the locals were ecstatic. In the early ’60s, the Twins and Angels were the surprise contenders and the Yankees were the powerhouse. In 1965, however, the incredible Twins team cruised to the A.L. pennant with 102 wins, earning a bid to the World Series. And a date with the Dodgers. In this episode, Patrick Reusse recalls the greatest Twins team that never won a World Series. Harmon. Tony. Kaat. Mudcat.