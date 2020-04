Billy Martin to Bill Rigney. Rod Carew got hurt 50 games in. Jim Perry won a Cy Young. A young Dutch right-hander made his MLB debut. The closer pitched 111 innings that year. Pat Reusse tells Derek Wetmore all about the 1970 Minnesota Twins, the most forgotten great Twins team in history.

Bonus stories: Charlie Manuel, Cesar Tovar and Tommy “the Blade” Hall.