Patrick Reusse a handyman? Reusse begins by discussing his lack of ability to fix anything – a common issue for sportswriters – and then launches into some of his favorite memories and observations of baseball in the 1970s. This includes stories of how Reusse found himself in trouble with Twins owner Calvin Griffith, the debauchery that occurred in the Met Stadium parking lot and the ugly cookie-cutter stadiums that became so popular.