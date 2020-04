Patrick Reusse reminisces about Glen Sonmor, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday on Wednesday, and how many great stories surrounded the legendary Minnesota hockey figure. This gets Reusse started on stories that include recollections of Doug Woog and, yes, even Brad Childress. As far as characters in sports today, they have become nearly impossible to find. Reusse also gives his thoughts on the NFL draft and the Vikings chemistry, if you want to call it that.