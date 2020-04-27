Sage and Courtney take a Post Vikings Draft Survey. Eric Eager and Matt Bowen on who won the draft?

Uncategorized

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin, Sage Rosenfels, Eric Eager, and Matt Bowen to discuss the Vikings draft and how they did this last weekend. Coller opens the show joined by Courtney as she takes his Post Draft survey (1:00) before Sage joins to take the survey on how the Vikings did in the 2020 draft (28:00). Eric Eager of PFF pops in to kick off Hour Two to discuss his thoughts on what teams did well in the draft (55:00). We close out today’s show joined by ESPN’s Matt Bowen to discuss the Vikings draft and what the Packers were doing this weekend (1:18:00).

