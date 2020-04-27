Podcast

Previous Story Why the Vikings won the NFL Draft Next Story Big takeaways from 15 Vikings draft picks

Sage and Courtney take a Post Vikings Draft Survey. Eric Eager and Matt Bowen on who won the draft?

By Jonathan Harrison April 27, 2020 4:20 pm

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin, Sage Rosenfels, Eric Eager, and Matt Bowen to discuss the Vikings draft and how they did this last weekend.

Coller opens the show joined by Courtney as she takes his Post Draft survey (1:00) before Sage joins to take the survey on how the Vikings did in the 2020 draft (28:00). Eric Eager of PFF pops in to kick off Hour Two to discuss his thoughts on what teams did well in the draft (55:00). We close out today’s show joined by ESPN’s Matt Bowen to discuss the Vikings draft and what the Packers were doing this weekend (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the fourth segment when ESPN’s Matt Bowen joined the show to chat about which teams won the draft and his thoughts on the Vikings draft.

Related Gallery

Report: Packers’ fixation on Love caused them to pursue Vikings’ first-round pick

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are bitter rivals and, for obvious reasons, rarely do business. Yes, Brett Favre played two seasons with the Vikings after 16 years in Green Bay, but that was the…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Why the Vikings won the NFL Draft Next Story Big takeaways from 15 Vikings draft picks