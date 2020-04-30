Sage Football Wisdom and more Brett Favre comments

We’re back for the Thursday edition of the show as we discuss sports coming back, Cliche Mount Rushmore topics, and more Brett Favre comments about the Green Bay drama. We open the show discussing what sports come back this year and Ken Burns raising a stink about The Last Dance (1:00). Sage Rosenfels jumps in to close out the first hour with his Sage Football Wisdom (30:00). Hour Two opens up with our Cliche Mount Rushmore Talkers as we discuss one-hit wonder Minnesota athletes and the Cliched Mount Rushmore of cliche sports talkers (54:00). We close out the show with more Brett Favre comments as well as our weekly jump into In Other News (1:18:00).