Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad, and Ken Carman join Coller to react to the OBJ/Vikings trade rumors

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad, and Ken Carman today to discuss the blazing hot rumor that the Vikings and Browns are working on a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. We open the show with Coller and Sage discussing their thoughts on on the rumors of a Vikings/OBJ trade (1:00) before they discuss Kirk Cousins’ weird wording when discussing playing in an empty stadium (26:00). Judd Zulgad jumps in to kick off Hour Two for more Reckless Speculation regarding the Vikings and OBJ (57:00). Coller closes out the show today joined by Ken Carman, of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, to discuss the rumors surrounding the Vikings/Browns/OBJ and a possible trade (1:19:00).

