Sage shares Tarvaris Jackson stories. Antoine Winfield Jr. joins to discuss the draft process, his dad, and playing for PJ Fleck.

By Jonathan Harrison April 13, 2020 4:25 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by Sage Rosenfels, Courtney Cronin, Chip Scoggins, and Antoine Winfield Jr. to discuss the passing of Tarvaris Jackson, draft what-ifs, and the draft process.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing the tragic news that Tarvaris Jackson passed away today (1:00) before they discuss the biggest Vikings draft what-ifs in the Zimmer era (29:00). Sage takes off for Hour Two as Courtney Cronin pops in for the second hour and we’re joined right off the bat by Gopher Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to discuss what the draft process is like and what playing for PJ Fleck was like (52:00). Coller and Courtney are joined by Chip Scoggins to close the show today to talk about the passing of Tarvaris Jackson (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Gopher Safety and NFL Draft Prospect Antoine Winfield Jr. joined Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin to discuss what it’s like going through the draft prospect, having a former NFL player as his dad, and playing for PJ Fleck.

Brett Favre’s revenge tour against the Packers – Minnesota Sports Rewind

Phil and Judd rewind the Vikings 2009 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which was Brett Favre’s first matchup against Green Bay. (11:00) Where does this game rank among Minnesota sports satisfactions. (15:00)…
