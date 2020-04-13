Sage sharing Tarvaris Jackson stories. Antoine Winfield Jr. joins to discuss the draft process, his dad, and playing for PJ Fleck.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Sage Rosenfels, Courtney Cronin, Chip Scoggins, and Antoine Winfield Jr. to discuss the passing of Tarvaris Jackson, draft what-ifs, and the draft process. Coller and Sage open the show discussing the tragic news that Tarvaris Jackson passed away today (1:00) before they discuss the biggest Vikings draft what-ifs in the Zimmer era (29:00). Sage takes off for Hour Two as Courtney Cronin pops in for the second hour and we’re joined right off the bat by Gopher Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to discuss what the draft process is like and what playing for PJ Fleck was like (52:00). Coller and Courtney are joined by Chip Scoggins to close the show today to talk about the passing of Tarvaris Jackson (1:18:00).