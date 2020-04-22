Should the Vikings go after Percy Harvin? Sage Grinds the Tape.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Judd Zulgad, Sage Rosenfels, Eric Eager, and Eric Edholm to discuss the Percy Harvin rumors, QB prospects, and crazy draft scenarios. Coller is joined by Judd and Sage to open the show and discuss whether the Vikings should go after Percy Harvin (1:00). Judd exits the chat as Coller and Sage discuss the QB prospects that Sage has been grinding the tape on (27:00). Eric Eager joins to kick off Hour Two to discuss potential crazy draft scenarios (54:00) before Eric Edholm of Yahoo! joins to discuss the NFL draft (1:18:00).