Should Vikings have interest in bringing back Percy Harvin?

The Vikings are in need of help at wide receiver and one of the team’s former standouts wants to return to the NFL after three-year absence. So should the Vikings consider bringing back Percy Harvin?

That’s a question that general manager Rick Spielman could have been asking after ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Wednesday that Harvey told her he wants to play again. The Vikings’ first-round pick in 2009, Harvin played for Minnesota until 2012. He spent time with Seattle, the Jets and Buffalo before retiring after appearing in only two games for the Bills in 2016. That marked the second time he retired.

Harvin battled migraine headaches during his time with the Vikings and also had other injuries during his career. He was limited to nine games in 2012 because of an ankle injury. Harvin told Anderson this week that he is “ready to return to the NFL,” adding, “I thought I was done, but that itch came back.”

Harvin, who will turn 32 on May 28, underwent hip surgery in August and, according to ESPN’s story, doctors found a blockage that could have been there since high school. Harvin now weighs 185 pounds and is training with a former Olympian. “(I’m ready to join) any offense that’ll just let me go,” he told Anderson. “My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.”

Harvin had 280 receptions for 3,302 yards with 20 touchdowns in 54 games and four seasons with the Vikings before he was traded to Seattle for three drafts pick in March 2013. Harvin’s departure from Minnesota wasn’t exactly a smooth one so it’s highly unlikely that Spielman will want to give him another chance.

Harvin was a dynamic player during his time with the Vikings, returning five kickoffs for touchdowns. As a rookie, he caught 60 passes for 790 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games on a Vikings team that advanced to the NFC title game.