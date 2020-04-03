SKOR North Recs: Trevor Plouffe wants you to watch ‘Warrior’

This is part of an ongoing series at SKOR North where we share our staff’s recommendations for things to do or watch while we all Stay Home, Minnesota.

Consider this part of your No-Sports Quarantine Survival kit. Our friend Trevor Plouffe gave us a few recommendations during a brand new segment on The SKOR North Twins Show, called “5 Deep Questions.” [Apple, Spotify and the SKOR North app]

Seven

Plouffe says it’s one of his favorite movies. But it’s not the movie he came to recommend.

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

OR the whole Lord of the Rings trilogy

“If you’ve got a day — and you need a day, a full day — you’ve got to do them back-to-back-to-back. I’ve done it before. It’s a long day but it’s fun. You can just sit and just watch all day.”

Warrior (2011)

“The one movie I feel like people haven’t seen and I will watch this every single time and it gives me goosebumps, I get pumped up for it, and I’m set — it runs you through the emotional gamut,” film critic Trevor Plouffe said.

“It’s a UFC movie, which throws people off, OK, but it’s got great actors in it!”

Joel Edgerton, Nick Nolte, Tom Hardy, and directed by Gavin O’Connor.

Other SKOR North Recs: