Smokescreen or No? Doogie with The Scoop!

By Jonathan Harrison April 21, 2020 6:26 pm

The boys have Scoop and CRAM sessions on today’s show as well as our yearly game of Smokescreen or No as we enter the last couple of days before the draft.

We open the show today playing a game of Smokescreen or No based off Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s Pre-Draft Press Conference (1:00) before we close the first hour discussing the latest plan from MLB on how they’ll get their season started (46:00). Hour Two kicks off with Doogie joining for The Scoop (56:00). We close the show with our weekly CRAM Session (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys played their annual game of Smokescreen or No regarding Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s pre-draft comments.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when the boys were joined by Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson for his weekly Scoops session.

