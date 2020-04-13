Talking through a tough day in Minnesota Sports. Alternate Realities and Quarantine Discoveries.

The boys are back from a weekend to talk through a tough day in Minnesota Sports as we discuss the passing of former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson and the passing of KAT’s mom.

We open the show talking about the loss of two members of the Minnesota sports scene (1:00) before jump into an Alternate Reality discussing what would have happened if the Vikings had won the 2009 NFC Championship Game (27:00). We open Hour Two with our Quarantine Discoveries as we bring up the things we watched or did over another weekend without sports (49:00). We close out the show today discussing what a new bar for running back contracts means for the Vikings and Dalvin Cook before we wrap up today with Reusse (1:17:00).

