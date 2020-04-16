The Director of The Last Dance joins to discuss the Jordan Documentary. Sage Football Wisdom. In Other News.

The boys have their Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week, Sage Football Wisdom, and In Other News segments for today’s show. We open the show joined by Jason Hehir, the Director of The Last Dance, to discuss the ESPN Jordan documentary that’s coming out this weekend (1:00). We’re then joined by Sage Rosenfels to close out the first hour for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (22:00). Hour Two kicks off with our Cliche Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week discussing the best Diva WR’s of All Time (54:00). We close out today’s show with our weekly In Other News segment (1:16:00).