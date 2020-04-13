The most fascinating Vikings draft what-ifs of the Zimmer era

All 32 teams have regrets when it comes to the NFL draft. No matter the film study, NFL Combine scores or new-age analytics, the draft will always be an inexact science, which leads to moves that look puzzling in hindsight. Some made sense at the time and others you could have seen coming from a mile away. Naturally there are many picks throughout Minnesota Vikings history that might have caused history to go differently for the franchise. Let’s have a look at the most interesting what-ifs during the Mike Zimmer era…

What if the Vikings picked Aaron Donald over Anthony Barr?

Entering the 2014 NFL Draft, the Vikings were desperate to find more talent on defense. At the NFL Combine in 2020, Mike Zimmer recalled thinking when he took over as head coach that there were only a couple players that he saw as NFL starters.

“My first year when I came here, we looked at the depth chart, it was pretty ugly at that point, so we had to manipulate that,” Zimmer said.

The first step to manipulating the roster to his liking was finding an elite talent at the top of the draft with the ninth overall pick. Jadeveon Clowney was a lock for the No. 1 overall pick and then Khalil Mack surprised some by being picked fifth overall by Oakland because he had come from the University of Buffalo. Before the Vikings picked, Cleveland selected cornerback Justin Gilbert, who finished his NFL career with one interception.

Barr was a unique specimen at 6-foot-5 with a 4.66 40-yard dash and the agility to have played running back at UCLA before switching to linebacker. His NFL.com draft profile even hinted that he was such a tremendous athlete that the team who drafted him could use him on offense.

Nolan Nawrocki wrote: “Is the type of rare athlete that could even contribute as an offensive playmaker once he learns to grasp defensive concepts and the game slows down for him. A top-10 talent.”

Barr was a consensus type player whose projection was somewhere between becoming a disruptive all-around Pro Bowl linebacker and top-notch edge rusher in a 3-4 system. He has largely become the latter but four picks later the Rams selected Aaron Donald, a defensive MVP and future Hall of Fame talent.

There were far more questions about Donald than Barr. Coming out of the Combine, his NFL.com draft profile projected Donald as a fourth or fifth-round pick. He was highly productive at Pitt but at 6-foot-1, 285-pounds, there were very few comparables historically. Per Mockdraftable, Donald’s height and weight ranked in the ninth and sixth percentiles of NFL defensive tackles, respectively.

He also ranked in the 99th percentile of 10-yard split, 40-yard dash and 96th in the broad jump and 92nd in the three-cone drill. Plus Donald benched 35 reps, tops in the class.

The previous year the Vikings selected defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd in the first round to play alongside free agent Linval Joseph. The first season of Floyd’s career gave no indication of the health struggles that he would endure over the following seasons so it appeared there was no spot for Donald unless they wanted to turn him into a rotational rusher — and at ninth overall they were aiming for a starter.

Had the Vikings drafted Donald, they would have put together a defensive line that rivaled the greatest in the history of football, assuming that they still picked Danielle Hunter in the third round of the 2016 draft. During the 2014-2017 seasons, they would have had Everson Griffen, Aaron Donald, Linval Joseph, Brian Robison and Danielle Hunter chasing after opposing QBs.

The Vikings still got quality production from the three-technique position with Tom Johnson playing the majority of snaps and then Sheldon Richardson mauling guards in 2018 but nothing like the dominance of Donald’s five All-Pro seasons.

At linebacker, Barr has not been a bust by any means. The Vikings re-signed him to a five-year contract after picking up his fifth-year option and he’s regularly been in the Pro Bowl but there have been enough ups and downs along the way to wonder how much better one of the league’s elite defenses would have been with an MVP on the D-line instead.

What if the Vikings picked Michael Thomas over Laquon Treadwell?

Heading into the 2016 draft, the Vikings desperately needed an outside receiver. Stefon Diggs had emerged the previous season as a budding star but it was still unclear how high his ceiling would be after grabbing 53 passes in his rookie year. Adam Thielen was barely on the radar with 12 catches on 18 targets during the ’15 season and veteran free agent Mike Wallace proved he was not a fit in the Vikings’ offense.

The class was short on sure-thing receivers with wildly-athletic Corey Coleman leading the way but the rest — from Will Fuller to Josh Doctson to Laquon Treadwell to Sterling Shepard to Michael Thomas all up for debate. On draft day, Colemen went to the Browns at 15 and then the run on receivers began with Fuller and Doctson being taken right in front of the Vikings. They selected the next best thing: An SEC receiver with absolutely dominant production.

In Treadwell’s junior season at Ole Miss, he caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns. That was only a year removed from a 72-catch freshman season and a promising sophomore year that was cut short by a horrific leg injury.

While there were concerns about Treadwell’s lack of straight-line speed, he was so impressive on contested catches that NFL.com compared him to DeAndre Hopkins.

Thomas’s 4.57 40-yard dash was nearly as unimpressive as Treadwell’s pro day 40 and NFL.com called him a boom or bust prospect with a high ceiling.

Boom or bust wasn’t something the Vikings could really afford heading into what set up to be season in 2016 with Super Bowl expectations. The feeling was that if Teddy Bridgewater had one more weapon, he could take the next step toward being a true franchise quarterback.

Thomas and Treadwell went completely opposite directions right from the opening kick of the ’16 season. The Vikings’ first-round pick didn’t play and Thomas caught six passes. And that’s pretty much how it went for their careers. Treadwell grabbed one pass in his rookie year and then failed to take the next step despite numerous chances while Thomas became the NFL’s premier receiver, catching 125 and 149 passes in 2018 and 2019.

The emergence of Adam Thielen as a superstar receiver likely never happens with Thomas in the mix. It’s plausible that Thielen would have become what Jake Reed was to Cris Carter and Randy Moss but it’s doubtful he would have gotten enough opportunity to make Pro Bowls.

How much extra value a Diggs/Thomas/Thielen receiving corps would have brought over Diggs/Thielen/???? is hard to say exactly but it might have bolstered their offense enough to make the postseason in 2016 and 2018 — though keeping all three under contract in Minnesota wouldn’t have been an easy task.

Similar to the Barr-Donald what-if, it’s hard to truly fault a team for missing on someone the entire league passed up. Everyone missed players like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Michael Thomas.

What if the Vikings picked Lamar Jackson over Mike Hughes?

This one is complicated.

Heading into the 2018 offseason the Vikings had exactly zero quarterbacks under contract and dozens of potential options to fill the position — everything from bringing back both Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater to trading for Alex Smith to acquiring Tyrod Taylor to signing Kirk Cousins to trading up in the NFL draft to pick someone from a class that was expected to change the shape of the league.

So you can play the what-if game from the start of the ’18 offseason and go from that point or on draft night when 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson fell down the draft board.

Let’s start with the start of the offseason.

The Vikings were coming off a trip to the NFC Championship game with Keenum but they felt internally that the magical run of ’17 was unlikely to continue for the former Houston Texan and Los Angeles Ram. They were also very uncertain that Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injuries would hold up going forward. The best plan, they decided, was to sign Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal with hopes that elevated QB play could take them to the next level or at worst get them back to the NFC title game again.

Cousins’s three straight 4,000-yard seasons in Washington gave the Vikings a bigger sample of success to rely upon while making their decision. Since they were fully in win-now mode, it appeared to be a safer route than banking on Keenum’s magic or either of their injury-riddled QBs even if a rookie was going to be added to the mix.

Had they went the Keenum route, it’s likely that Jackson gets a hold of the job somewhere during the ’18 season just as he did in Baltimore when Joe Flacco faltered. The Vikings would have seen his IQ and passion for the game with him in the building and his next-level explosiveness on the field. The problem with having Jackson as part of the plan at the start of the ’18 offseason is that they couldn’t have known he would drop to the 32nd overall pick.

They could have, however, known that he was going to succeed in the NFL. Teams focused far too much on his throwing motion and not enough on his accomplishments in college and his outstanding character. We have seen NFL teams consistently miss on players like Jackson throughout recent history.

Even if Keenum’s magic continued, Jackson could have become a playmaking weapon right away and the long-term option.

On draft night the Vikings wanted to find a cornerback to develop when Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes left. Cousins was already signed to a three-year deal, eliminating much chance at a QB.

However, if they had looked farther down the road, they might have seen a similar situation as the New England Patriots saw when they drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in 2015 or when the Packers picked Aaron Rodgers with Brett Favre still in place. They could have planned to develop Jackson as a passer with an eye on him taking over for Cousins in 2021 or even trading Cousins before the 2020 season if things didn’t work out as expected.

There wouldn’t have been much justification for the Vikings trading up for a QB in the 2018 draft but there was a sound argument to select Jackson when he dropped.

At this point we still wouldn’t know if Jackson could be the star he’s become. But he also would still have just been turning 23 years old and the Vikings would have had a sense after two seasons that he could be their next franchise QB. It would have set up potentially for a 2021 season with a rookie quarterback contract and a dynamic player who they could design an offense around.

What if the Vikings picked Andre Dillard, Marquise Brown or Montez Sweat over Garrett Bradbury?

The final book is far from written on Garrett Bradbury — especially since a PFF study found that players take the biggest step of their career between Year 1 and Year 2 — but for the Vikings’ present situation, it’s worth wondering how things might have played out if they had gone in a different direction last year.

With the offensive line struggling mightily in 2018 and the team undergoing a system change with Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski in place, the Vikings aimed to find a player whose athleticism would translate to zone runs and the screen game. Bradbury emerged as a top center prospect after his excellent performance against a Clemson D-line that saw all of its players drafted. At the NFL Combine he motored to an impressive 4.92 40-yard dash and was given a first-round grade by NFL.com — a rarity for the center position.

From Day 1 he was set to be the starter and fill an immediate need. Bradbury won the job uncontested in the offseason but it became clear in Week 1 that he had a long way to go. The NC State product was dominated by Grady Jarrett of the Falcons and continued to struggle against quality pass rushers or strong nose tackles throughout the year. He finished ranking last in the NFL by PFF in pass protection and 22nd of 38 in run blocking.

Again it’s very possible those numbers will vastly improve in Year 2 but for a win-now type draft pick, the ’19 season saw replacement-level play.

When the Vikings were on the clock with the 18th overall pick, Dillard, Brown and Sweat were all players that fulfilled needs down the road. At left tackle Riley Reiff was coming off a sub-par season and would have been a likely cap casualty this offseason had the Vikings selected Dillard. The Eagles’ selection had a difficult first season but is taking over the position in Philly after they let Jason Peters hit the free agent market.

At receiver, Brown would have been a luxury pick at the time. The question is whether the Vikings knew that they would eventually have to move on from Diggs. Unlike Treadwell, Brown showed right away that he could ball, catching 46 passes and seven touchdowns for the Ravens. If the Vikings were aware of the issues with Diggs, they would have had a succession plan if things did not improve.

Same can be said for Sweat, who registered seven sacks in his first year. The Vikings would have been well aware that ’19 could very well be Everson Griffen’s last year. They would have had a rotational pass rusher and then a new starting DE in 2020.

The current roster has been ravaged due to salary cap cuts, players exiting for the free agent market and the team trading away top receiver Stefon Diggs. If the Vikings had picked either Dillard, Brown or Sweat, they would have a current need filled with a promising young player, even if none of them would have made a major impact in 2019. Still this one is far from settled.

Jimmy Garoppolo over Teddy Bridgewater

In one of the most bizarre quarterback drafts in history, somehow Blake Bortles and Johnny Manziel went early and Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo dropped into the late first and early second round. The Vikings traded up for Teddy Two Gloves, only to quickly see their move pay off in the 2014 season when he went 6-6 as a starter on a far-from-developed Vikings roster and showed flashes of a franchise QB. While his raw numbers didn’t wow in 2015, Bridgewater took a run-first offense focused around Adrian Peterson to the playoffs and came within a Blair Walsh shank of beating the Seahawks.

The following preseason it appeared he was ready to take another step forward but Bridgewater suffered a career-altering knee injury that would sideline him for more than a year and take two more seasons before he saw any significant playing time.

Meanwhile Garoppolo sat behind Tom Brady for three seasons before being dealt to San Francisco, where he quickly proved to be a quality starter by going 5-0 to end the ’17 season. After a knee injury of his own, Garoppolo returned to take the 49ers to the Super Bowl in ’19.

Had the Vikings picked Jimmy G instead of Bridgewater, it’s possible that he would have emerged as their franchise quarterback and led an ascending team into contention while on his rookie contract. The Vikings wouldn’t have been forced into trading a first-round pick for Sam Bradford or turned things over to Case Keenum in ’17 when Bradford got hurt. They could have spent even more money in the season leading up to ’17 and beyond.

There’s a chance that Garoppolo’s experience sitting behind Brady or landing with Kyle Shanahan has made him better than he would have been with the Vikings but considering the emergence of Diggs and Thielen during that time span, it’s hard to see the highly-talented QB falling well short of his current state.

To be clear: The Vikings nailed the Bridgewater pick. They couldn’t have known the bad luck that would come along in ’16 but it’s worth wondering if they would have appeared in a Super Bowl during the Zimmer era with a stable and very good QB.