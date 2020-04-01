Shows
Podcast
Previous Story
What would a long term Anthony Harris deal mean for the Vikings? What is Daunte Culpepper’s legacy?
The most reviled Wild players and all-time backup goalie tandems
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 1, 2020 4:55 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan list their most reviled Wild players in franchise history.
Declan asks Judd to pick a goalie tandem of strictly backups.
And Judd closes the show with a tough question in a winner-take-all scenario.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
