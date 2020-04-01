Podcast

The most reviled Wild players and all-time backup goalie tandems

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 1, 2020 4:55 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan list their most reviled Wild players in franchise history.
  • Declan asks Judd to pick a goalie tandem of strictly backups.
  • And Judd closes the show with a tough question in a winner-take-all scenario.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



