Ramie weighs in on what the NFL is doing and if it’s the right path to be taking; (27:13) #SportsDadStories with Judd!; (40:00) Joe Nelson of BringMeTheNews joins for an update on COVID-19 in Minnesota; (51:45) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins, specifically Michael Pineda’s suspension in a shortened season; (01:20:50) And Power rankings of the worst way to be quarantined.