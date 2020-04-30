Podcast

The North Stars run to the 1991 Stanley Cup Final

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 30, 2020 12:02 pm
  • Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad rewind to the Minnesota North Stars’ run to the 1991 Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • (11:45) Former North Stars GM Lou Nanne joins the show.
  • (28:31) Mike Modano recalls what he remembers from the run.

