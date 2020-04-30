Shows
Previous Story
We’re hoping to get on the grass. Special Guests: Adrian Heath and Michael Bridges. (ep. 192)
The North Stars run to the 1991 Stanley Cup Final
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 30, 2020 12:02 pm
Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad rewind to the Minnesota North Stars’ run to the 1991 Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
(11:45) Former North Stars GM Lou Nanne joins the show.
(28:31) Mike Modano recalls what he remembers from the run.
Topics:
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Wild
