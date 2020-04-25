The Vikings wanted Trent Williams, so why didn’t he want to be a Viking?

Trent Williams will continue his career with the San Francisco 49ers. That we know. What we don’t know, and might never find out, is exactly why the veteran left tackle didn’t end up with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings appeared to be in a perfect spot to complete a trade for Williams on Friday after several teams filled a need at offensive tackle by taking one in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. Williams had wanted out of Washington since last offseason — he did not play a game for the team in 2019 — and the Vikings had been looking for a long-term solution to protect their quarterback’s blindside.

The Vikings had filled needs in the first round by taking LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick on Thursday and then grabbing TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31. Adding Williams would have seemed like a home run move.

But the trade never happened. On Friday evening, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman took Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland with his second-round pick and by Saturday morning Williams was headed to San Francisco to replace the retiring Joe Staley. The compensation: A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-round selection. ESPN also reported that Williams is expected to restructure the final year on a contract that is due to pay him $12.5 million.

So why didn’t Williams end up in Minnesota? The answer depends on whom you believe.

There was an NFL Network report late Friday that Williams told both Washington and Minnesota that he did not want to play for the Vikings. This came after reports that the Vikings and Williams’ agent — who was allowed to shop his client to teams — had discussed a new contract and that an agreement on a trade was nearly reached by Minnesota and Washington. Williams denied that he had said he didn’t want to play for the Vikings and his agent, Vincent Taylor, issued a statement terming the report of Williams objecting to the trade as “false reporting.”

The assumption of many had been that the hang up was that Washington was looking for too much in return for Williams but, in the end, it appears that wasn’t the case. One would think that Spielman, no stranger to accumulating an almost obnoxious amount of draft picks and constantly trading them, would have been willing to give up a fifth-round pick this year and a third-rounder next year.

Although Williams denied it, it seems very possible he vetoed the deal and didn’t want to look like the bad guy. If this was simply a case of Williams’ agent and Spielman being unable to reach terms on a new or restrucutred contract that’s one thing. However, common sense says that would have leaked out as the reason why the deal derailed. The Vikings currently have $12.3 million in salary cap room but there would have been ways to make more room.

If Williams had other reasons for not wanting to come to the Vikings, it would be interesting to know what he didn’t like.

Does the seven-time Pro Bowl player not see the Vikings as a winner? Minnesota did make it to the second round of the NFC playoffs last season before being eliminated by Williams’ new team, the 49ers. Williams would have been protecting Cousins’ blindside, something he did for 62 games in Washington, including three seasons in which Cousins was the team’s starter. Cousins would have provided a familiar face.

Instead, the Vikings will open the 2020 season — whenever it gets underway — with a left side of the line that could have current starter Riley Reiff at left tackle and Cleveland at left guard, or perhaps Reiff at guard and Cleveland at tackle. Either way it’s a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t provide the potential for immediate impact that adding Williams would have done.

Williams, meanwhile, will play for Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Washington’s offensive coordinator when Williams was taken fourth overall in the 2010 draft by that team.

Williams’ primary goal was to get out of Washington. He said the falling out was due to the treatment he got, or didn’t get, from the team regarding a rare form of skin cancer he battled. Washington sources, according to ESPN, said it was all about Williams’ desire for a new contract.

How good will Williams be in San Francisco? That’s a fair question. He will turn 32 in July, is coming off a season in which he did not play and hasn’t played in all 16 games since 2013. All of these things might have concerned the Vikings, but they were willing to take their chances because the payoff of having a top-level left tackle was something that would have helped everyone with the franchise sleep better at night.

In the end, that didn’t happen. The truth about the exact reason why is something Williams will take with him to the Bay Area.