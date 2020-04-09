The Wild sign Zach Parise and Ryan Suter – Minnesota Sports Rewind

Phil, Judd and Declan do a deep dive on the Wild signing Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on July 4 2012; (05:00) What are your memories of that day?; (16:00) If Boudraeu had coached this team from the get go, how different would it have been?; (24:48) Where does this signing rank among free agents and trades that happened in Minnesota sports; (27:00) Zach Parise joins the show to talk his signing, tenure, what he would’ve like to see added to past teams and how strange it was to almost be traded; (44:00) Who is on the Mount Rushmore of all-time Wild players.