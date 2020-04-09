Podcast

The Wild sign Zach Parise and Ryan Suter

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 9, 2020 12:10 pm
  • Phil, Judd and Declan do a deep dive on the Wild signing Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on July 4 2012.
  • (05:00) What are your memories of that day?
  • (16:00) If Boudraeu had coached this team from the get go, how different would it have been?
  • (24:48) Where does this signing rank among free agents and trades that happened in Minnesota sports?
  • (27:00) Zach Parise joins the show to talk his signing, tenure, what he would’ve like to see added to past teams and how strange it was to almost be traded.
  • (44:00) Who is on the Mount Rushmore of all-time Wild players.

Topics:
Minnesota Sports Rewind Minnesota Wild news Wild zach parise



Podcast

