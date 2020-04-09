The Wild sign Zach Parise and Ryan Suter

- Phil, Judd and Declan do a deep dive on the Wild signing Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on July 4 2012.
- (05:00) What are your memories of that day?
- (16:00) If Boudraeu had coached this team from the get go, how different would it have been?
- (24:48) Where does this signing rank among free agents and trades that happened in Minnesota sports?
- (27:00) Zach Parise joins the show to talk his signing, tenure, what he would’ve like to see added to past teams and how strange it was to almost be traded.
- (44:00) Who is on the Mount Rushmore of all-time Wild players.