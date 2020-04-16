The Wild’s cinderella run to the Western Conference Finals

Phil, Judd and Declan recap the 2002-03 Wild’s run to the Western Conference Finals, which featured the team overcoming two 3-1 series deficits to Colorado and Vancouver; (04:00) What do you remember most from the team’s run?; (12:00) Where does the Wild’s run rank among all Minnesota sports teams?; (16:30) Do the Wild go this far without Jacques Lemaire?; (23:20) What the hell happened against the Ducks in the Western Conference Finals?; (26:11) Wes Walz joins and tells the boys what he remembers from the series.