The Wild’s cinderella run to the Western Conference Finals

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 16, 2020 12:08 pm
  • Phil, Judd and Declan recap the 2002-03 Wild’s run to the Western Conference Finals, which featured the team overcoming two 3-1 series deficits to Colorado and Vancouver.
  • (04:00) What do you remember most from the team’s run?
  • (12:00) Where does the Wild’s run rank among all Minnesota sports teams?
  • (16:30) Do the Wild go this far without Jacques Lemaire?
  • (23:20) What the hell happened against the Ducks in the Western Conference Finals?
  • (26:11) Wes Walz joins and tells the boys what he remembers from the series.

