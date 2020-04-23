Three Hour Pre-Draft Special! Sage Football Wisdom. Cliche Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week.

We’ve got a three hour pre-draft special today as we’re joined by Sage Rosenfels, Matthew Hatchette, LeRoy Butler, and Jeremy Fowler to binge on draft speculation as we countdown to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

We open the show with Mel Kiper’s last mock (1:00) before Sage joins us for his Sage Football Wisdom (25:00). Hour Two kicks off with our Cliche Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week (53:00). We close out the second hour joined by former Viking Matthew Hatchette to discuss playing for the Vikings and what they might be looking for in the draft (1:21:00). Former Packer LeRoy Butler joins to start us off in Hour Three as we talk about what the Packers will be doing in the first round tonight (1:48:00). We close out today’s pre-draft show joined by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler to discuss late draft steam regarding the Vikings (2:11:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when former Viking QB Sage Rosenfels joined the show for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of today’s show listen to the third segment when the boys discussed their Cliche Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week as we figure out which Vikings belong on the list of their Best Ever Value Draft Picks.