Top-5 ballpark foods, according to Ramie

Our friend Ramie is the resident foodie at SKOR North, and he also happens to love baseball.

So he made us assemble our top-5 “standard ballpark foods” for a show, and he shared his definitive list. His list is so definitive, in fact, that it was altered on the fly TWICE during the show!

Honorable mentions: Dome dogs, cotton candy, roasted nuts, ballpark burritos, bloody mary.

With that necessary preamble out of the way, here are the lists for the group:

Declan Goff

5 – Popcorn

4 – French fries

Bonus point for malt vinegar on those fries. NO KETCHUP, Declan screams.

3 – Nachos

2 – Hot dogs / Brats / Sausage

They’ve become one category, just to make things easier.

1 – Beer

“Everyone’s always like, ‘What’s your last meal?’ ‘I want a steak,’ or ‘I want a jar of pickles’ — people are weird — I just want a beer at a ballpark,” Declan said.

And the crowd nodded in agreement.

Ramie Makhlouf

5 – Soft pretzel

“How is soft pretzel on nobody else’s list? Especially in today’s age. Have you SEEN these soft pretzels?”

Says the guy who later removed soft pretzels from his top-5 list.

4 -Peanuts

“Only at the ballpark,” Ramie said. “Nowhere else do I want salted peanuts in the shell.”

3 – Ice cream sundae

2 – Some kind of sausage

“Honestly, it depends on what mood you catch me in. Some days I’m going to want a hot dog,” he said. Some days I’m going to want a bratwurst. And you know what, some days I’m going to get both. Polish is also a good sleeper pick. … Depending on how hungry I am.”

1 – Beer

“Is it just me or does beer taste better at a ballpark?”

Derek Wetmore

5 – Smoked Turkey Sandwhich

“It just depends what you’re looking for. If it’s a little meal before you get your beer. … I’m just saying, it makes the list.”

4 – Ballpark foodie Kari Steele shared “Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings”

“I’ve never had them them, but I trust her as a resource. If she passed it on, I’m going to give them a shot. Next time I see them, I’m going to get them.”

3 – Red Cow’s “Blue Burger”

2 – Seeds

1 – Beer

[On right now is the Summit Slugfest, and the standby recently has been Bauhaus Longe Wizard]