Top 5 first-round picks in Wild franchise history

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 29, 2020 4:36 pm
  • Judd and Declan give their top five first-round picks in Wild franchise history.
  • (22:30) The latest plans from the NHL to resume their season.
  • (30:30) Remembering how close the Wild were to a Cup run in 2014.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



