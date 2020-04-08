Podcast

Top 5 trades in Wild franchise history

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 8, 2020 5:57 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan quickly review the proposed plans to resume the NHL season and then each give their top five trades in team history.

Topics:
